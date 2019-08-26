A plea to rescue lifeguards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Saving life is a noble act and it’s the only thing that encourages us to stick to this profession,” says F Antony, a lifeguard posted in the district. Despite the noble service provided by lifeguards, their job is not permanent. Even though their lives are at stake while on the job, they are not given any benefits by the government. Recently, a lifeguard went missing from the beach while rescuing a tourist and his body was later found.

Hoping to lead a life sans poverty, almost all lifeguards take up another job on their off days. Most of them are fishermen and a few works as auto drivers, masons and painters.

As many as 58 lifeguards work in the district in two shifts. They include 34 at Kovalam, 10 each at Veli and Shanghumugham and four at Poovar. Most of them have over 15 years of experience. “Whenever we meet officials requesting to make our jobs permanent, they say they do not have a provision to do so. The concept of a lifeguard was introduced 33 years ago and we have been saving lives since then. Why haven’t they found a provision to make our job permanent yet,” asks T Ashokan, a lifeguard.

Ashokan was hospitalised for three months after he broke his leg during a rescue operation.

“I was not given any benefits from the department even after getting injured while on the job,” he says.

The lifeguards were promised an insurance package along with risk allowance, but they have not received either even after three months.

“The risk allowance and food allowance provided to us were stopped by the present government. But three months ago, our daily wage was increased by D100 as risk allowance, increasing our salary to D800. An insurance package was promised again, but we have not received it yet,” says Antony, who has been working as a lifeguard for the past 12 years.

Besides being denied insurance cover, they are not provided with a provident fund, gratuity or pension. The lifeguards, who have crossed the age of 50, are awaiting the retrenchment package of D3 to 5 lakh promised by the government.

Immediate action required

“Soon after the recent death of our colleague, the department asked us to ensure our safety during rescue operations. If we look at our safety, we shouldn’t be getting into the sea to carry out rescue operations,” says a lifeguard, who wished to remain anonymous. According to the lifeguards, it is more difficult to work at Kovalam beach due to the large number of tourists. The lifeguards demand a marine ambulance and speed boat at the earliest for the smooth functioning of lifeguard service in the beaches. “At least a few among us have a speedboat licence. Providing speed boats would save many lives,” says C Varghese, another lifeguard.