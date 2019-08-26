Thiruvananthapuram shows the way in protecting environment

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

If the trends are anything to go by, the capital district is making an earnest effort to switch to eco-friendly baby diapers which could be washed, dried and reused.

Published: 26th August 2019 03:36 AM

Eco-friendly baby diapers

By Dileep V Kumar 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the trends are anything to go by, the capital district is making an earnest effort to switch to eco-friendly baby diapers which could be washed, dried and reused. As per a survey conducted by Bumpadum, a Bengaluru-based startup that designs and manufactures eco-friendly cloth diapers, Thiruvananthapuram has the second-most number of consumers of such diapers after Ernakulam. 

The trend, according to environmentalists, is a welcome move as it will help reduce the amount of non-biodegradable waste being dumped on roadsides or water bodies. “The district is making slow but steady progress towards shifting to use eco-friendly cloth diapers, which are reusable also. Our analysis showed that the district has above 100 customers who use cloth diapers for their babies. Though it’s a small number, it might soon pick up as the public is conscious about reducing single-use diapers,” said a representative of Bumpadum. 

As per the statistics provided by them, 787 customers had switched to advanced cloth diapers and leading the list is Ernakulam (176) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (152). “At an average, eight to ten diapers will have to be changed for a baby in the first few months. This amounts to approximately 550 to 600 diapers in three months. And thus, every year, tons of disposable diapers make it to the landfill,” added the representative. 

Take the case of Bumpadum diapers, said Anuradha Rao, the founder of Bumpadum, cloth diapers are becoming popular among parents as it provides an economical, high quality and environment friendly alternative to traditional cloth diapers and disposable diapers, and it is safe, chemical-free and comfortable for babies.

“Bumpadum diapers are 49 per cent cheaper than disposable diapers in the long run,” said Anuradha. 
When asked about the trend, Haritha Keralam Mission executive chairperson T N Seema said, “One of the major impediments in waste management is single-use diapers and sanitary napkins. While there is a means to segregate and recycle other plastic wastes, the disposal of diapers and napkins is a challenge. The only option available is the biomedical plant IMAGE of IMA.:

