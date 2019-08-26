Jumbo’s clowns are back in town

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first bell rings. For the crowd which had huddled up inside the gaily decked-up tent on Sunday, the excitement was slowly building up. The arc lights shone through, followed by a second bell. The excitement was at fever pitch. With the third bell, the bright red curtains were drawn apart and a set of artists weaved their way into the centre stage. They flew on the trapeze, spinning, doing somersaults, flying and swinging, exhibiting a multitude of jaw-dropping aerial acts.

It is the circus days again. Until the end of September, this circus of adventure will play out in the city. Jumbo Circus has come to the city. And how. With a bunch of talented artists from across the country along with international artists, the circus folk are set to perform with elan. The ring will be enlivened with all kinds of daring acts, as the versatile performers pull off their cleverly choreographed tricks. To add charm to the spectacle, the ensemble includes artists from several African countries.

In the sprawling Putharikandom Maidan, the Jumbo Circus pitched its tent on Saturday. V Raghunath, the manager of Jumbo circus who has been travelling with the circus for the past few decades, says they have popped in a range of new acts to entertain the crowd. “Every year, we come up with diverse acts. The team of Ethiopians have boarded their flight and will reach here on Monday. They have a vibrant set of acts to surprise you,” chuckles Reghunath. “We never repeat the acts. After a gap of 12 years, we were finally able to get the circus going in the city. The problem is always getting land and exorbitant rates. This is the third year after that decade-long interval,” says Raghunath.

The circus also includes a set of domesticated animals. Dogs, horse, camel and birds are part of the act. But Reghunath says that the good old days of the circus is no more there. “The charm was the animals. Once they were banned, the circus lost an integral element. Even youngsters are not too keen on learning any of the acts, especially Malayalees,” he says. There are three shows, at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm.