Landowners seek fair damages from KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More residents from Venganoor are taking the legal route by demanding fair compensation from KSEB for drawing transmission lines through their properties for an ongoing power project. The 220 KV project is to double the capacity of Vizhinjan sub-station for the upcoming Vizhinjam International Sea port project. As many as 27 families who lost properties to the project have come forward to file a petition before the High Court.

“The case will be filed on August 30,” said advocate T R S Kumar.

Meanwhile a petition filed by 41 residents will come up for hearing on Monday. The bench comprising of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque will hear counter arguments from the state government. The petitioners, through advocate T R S Kumar, demanded that the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LAAR Act 2013) should be considered while determining thedamages. Kumar said that it was the first such case before the court and any favourable order would lead to similar cases demanding compensation.

KSEB maintained that it was not liable under LAAR Act. The feasibility of the land and requisition for acquiring land for KSEB are based on Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. However Kumar said the procedure was flawed as the property lost would be similar to full acquisition of land. When the asking price of land near NH bypass commands between Rs 5 lakh to 12 lakh per cent, the Revenue Department involved in the land acquisition is not offering adequate compensation for land acquired for fixing towers and trees cut for installing the network.