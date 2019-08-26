Thiruvananthapuram: Rough sea takes guard’s life 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “While leaving the house after lunch to Shanghumugham beach, chettan [Johnson] said he will be back by 8 pm. But by 4 pm, I was taken to the beach in an autorickshaw only to hear the news that he had gone missing. My hope went in vain on Friday when we received his body,” says Shalini Johnson, wife of Johnson Gabriel (42), the lifeguard who lost his life while rescuing a tourist.

“He loved his lifeguard job. He often showed me news clippings of his rescue stories and pictures of him with those he rescued. He recently rescued a foreigner,” she says.

Lifeguards showing the spot from

where Johnson went missing at

Shanghumugham beach  B P Deepu

Johnson is survived by

Shalini and their children Abhi, a Class IX student, and Athira, a Class VIII student. Soon after hearing the missing news about her father, Athira collapsed and was hospitalised.

A heart patient, Shalini’s medicines alone cost around D5,500 per month. “It’s been five years since I began taking treatment. He did not let me go for any job and took care of us without letting us know of any difficulties. Now I don’t know how I’ll take care of my children,” she adds.

For their unfurnished 400-square-foot house, they received D2 lakh from the Fisheries Department and have an additional loan of D1.5 lakh.

Johnson, who used to drive an auto on his off days, was friendly to everyone. “Johnson [chettan] is my brother from another mother. I was in Veli when the incident happened. As soon as I heard of

him, I rushed to the place,” says C Varghese, a colleague.

They have been friends since the former took up the lifeguard job in March 2018. “He once told me that there won’t be monetary benefits if anything bad ever happens during the job. He used to say that one cannot survive with the lower wage we received,” he says.

After the incident, gossips lingered in the area about other lifeguards not jumping in to save the man.

“Johnson was one of us. Why would we stop ourself from rescuing him? He was one of our best swimmers and we did not expect him to get injured,” says Ashokan.

Rogin knew Johnson since his childhood. They joined as a lifeguard in the same year.

“We joined the service in 2007 and used to travel together since then. Later, we had to travel separately as the government introduced rotational shifts. He was one of the best lifeguards here,” he says.

UNKEPT PROMISES

● Lifeguards were promised an insurance package along with a risk allowance, but they haven’t received these.

● This year, their daily wage was increased to D800, adding D100 in risk allowance.

● Eventhough an insurance coverage was promised again, it remains a dream.

● Because of their temporary status, they don’t have access to provident fund, gratuity and pension benefits.