Teacher arrested for 'molesting' autistic boy in Thiruvananthapuram

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old autistic boy student, police said.

The accused Santosh Kumar used to teach mathematics to the child.

Kumar went absconding after the boy's parents lodged a complaint last month about the offence, the police said.

The parents noticed a change in their child's behaviour and took him to a therapist to whom the child opened up about the alleged molestation.

According to the complaint, the boy was molested thrice by the teacher in the school after luring him with chocolates and biscuits.

An expert panel, comprising child mental health specialists, had also confirmed the offence.

An FIR was registered on July 27, a senior police officer said adding that the incidents were said to have taken place at least two weeks ago.

Besides a case under POCSO( Protection of children from sexual offences) Act, the accused has been charged under IPC 377 (unnatural sexual offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

The child's mother had also filed a complaint with the city police commissioner M R Ajit Kumar on the delay in arresting the accused.