Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram corporation on a cleansing mission

The team comprises deputy mayor Rakhi Rabikumkar, PWD committee chairperson S Pushpalatha, education standing committee chairman C Sudarshanan, along with volunteers and health officials.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s army has begun their work of segregating flood waste at Nilambur on Monday. A team of 60 including the volunteers and corporation officials frome here left for Nilambur to help the municipality in efficient segregation of waste and ensuring that flood waste didn’t add to the landfill or get burnt. The disaster response and management team of the corporation left on Sunday night.

After the floodwaters receded in Nilambur, piles of waste got dumped in a ground adjacent to the stretch where the work on the bypass road is progressing. Soaked in mud and slush, the waste ranges from cloth and plastic to e-waste. It was after the Nilambur municipality got in touch with the city corporation that it decided to send its team to help in waste management. Mayor VK Prakash flagged off the vehicle on Sunday night. 

“Waste such as cardboard and screwpine mats will be managed by composting by mixing with cow dung. Plastic waste and electronic waste will be sent for recycling by associating with other governmental agencies. Meanwhile, the bedding waste, sponge, fibre and other such waste will be managed by sending it to a firm which handles the hazardous waste. Those will be handled by the municipality. We will be cleaning the waste and segregating it,” says a corporation official.

The team comprises deputy mayor Rakhi Rabikumkar, public works standing committee chairperson S Pushpalatha, education standing committee chairman C Sudarshanan, along with the volunteers and corporation health officials. “The focus is on cleansing everything and then ensuring the proper management of the waste. For instance, the recycling of e-waste and plastic waste can only be done if they are cleaned and hence the decision,” said P V Hamsa, vice-chairman of Nilambur municipality.

The team left with a water tanker, 10 power water jets, generator, fogging machines, equipment and all paraphernalia required to clean waste and segregate it. As many as seven vehicles left for Nilambur for the three-day cleaning activity. The group also includes a team of two doctors. 

Last year, the corporation was engaged in the cleansing activities post flood. “We went to the homes of the flood-affected, helped in cleaning the waste and recovery of the materials. We gave the articles back. This time, we have embarked on a huge segregation and cleansing activity. The waste amounts to more than 200 tonnes. The waste in just one area of the ward is what we are concentrating on. This will then be implemented across all wards by the municipality,” said the corporation official. 

“The waste needs to be cleaned, segregated and dried properly. Only then can it be segregated. Cleaning waste materials from the flood is very difficult. This waste normally gets dumped or burnt. This can add to various environmental problems. The initiative taken by the municipality is commendable,” he added.
The focus is on cleansing everything and ensuring the proper management of the waste. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilambur municipality Flood fury 2019 Kerala floods Thiruvananthapuram corporation Nilambur flood waste
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp