Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recruiting for Green Task Force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is recruiting again for the Green Task Force from the corporation limit. The task force implements the decentralised waste management programme which includes managing the non-biodegradable waste collection from houses, waste disposal at source and the like.

The new selection is to implement the works taken up by the Suchitwa Paripalana Samithi under the city corporation. People who are working with the Suchitwa ward programme of the corporation and people with prior experience in waste management will be prioritised.

Application forms can be submitted at Suchitwa Paripalana Samithi office in the corporation main office. The selected candidates will have to sign a contract with the corporation in a Rs 200 stamp paper.

Applications can also be sent to the address Executive Director, Suchitwa Paripalana Samithi, Corporation office, Vikas Bhavan PO 695033 or mail to spsthiruvananthapuram@gmail.com