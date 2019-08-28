Free of cost dialysis unit near Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joining hands with Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala, the Attingal municipality is set to start a dialysis unit at Valiyakunnu Taluk Hospital at Attingal here. Health Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate the unit on Wednesday. A release said the unit will provide free dialysis to poor patients.

For finding the beneficiaries, a dedicated registration campaign was started at the hospital. The applications thus received will be scrutinised by a panel of representatives from municipality, trust and the hospital.

According to municipality authorities, the said unit will come up at the newly constructed Satya Sai Block near the OP block of the hospital. The unit has four dialysis units, a reverse osmosis plant, installed at a cost of Rs 38 lakh.