Fit India Movement launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : National Sports Day Celebrations and the launch of Fit India Movement were inaugurated at SAI LNCPE, athletics stadium, Karyavattom by Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday. He stressed the need to make fitness a common aim for all the people in India during his inaugural address. He participated in the aerobics demonstration presented by the trainees and students of SAI LNCPE.

B Sandhya, Additional Director General of Police, Sanjayan Kumar, director of Sports and Youth Affairs and K M Beenamol, international athlete spoke on the occasion.Olympians, eminent sports persons, national campers, students, trainees and children from nearby schools participated in the programme.National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, the hockey player who won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936.