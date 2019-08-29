New academic block for Valiyathura school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Regional Vocational Higher Secondary school in Valiyathura gets a new academic block. The building has five classrooms including two smart classrooms, 10 labs, library, office room, staff room and toilets. The project cost `4.66 crore.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma who inaugurated the new block on Tuesday said the government planned to raise 10 fisheries school to national level. “There is a lot to be done on improving housing, livelihood, education of the fisher community,” said the minister.

According to her offshore break water construction between Poonthura and Shankhumukham would start soon. The government has also started rehabilitation programme for the fisher community living within 50 metre from the coast. V S Sivakumar presided over the function.The minister later visited the house of lifeguard Johnson Gabriel who had died while rescuing a woman from sea waves at Shankumukham and assured them of government’s support.

