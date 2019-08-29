Thiruvananthapuram's Kowdiar park undergoes facelift, will reopen on September 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kowdiar park, one of the prime parks located in the heart of the city, has been shut down due to renovation works conducted by the city corporation. The park will be reopened to the public on September 6. Corporation officials shut down the park on Tuesday which is frequented by children and elders so that renovation can be completed without any hindrance.

Town planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said: “With just a few weeks left for Onam, we plan to finish work soon and open the park to the public. On Monday, along with the engineering wing, we visited the park and reviewed the progress of the work.” Post-renovation, Kowdiar park will get a major facelift with beautiful landscaping. A three-layered fountain carved on stone brought from Rajasthan will be installed, thereby enhancing the beauty of the park. Lighting arrangements will also be done in the park.

The park has been a favourite hangout place but was in ruins after the owner, HLL Life Care, abandoned it. The city corporation took over the park recently and then launched the renovation work using funds. Nearly Rs 62 lakh has been spent for the beautification of the park. “There is also a plan to beautify the children’s park in the area which will have facilities such as an open gym,” said Rajan.

Although there are a few seats in the park, the Town Planning Committee is planning to extend the seating arrangement in front of the palace. There is also a plan to raise the wall surrounding the park to ensure security. An open air space will be constructed in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda with a capacity to accommodate 200 people.