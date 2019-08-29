Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's Kowdiar park undergoes facelift, will reopen on September 6

The park has been a favourite hangout place but was in ruins after the owner, HLL Life Care, abandoned it until the Corporation took over it.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Renovation work in progress at Kowdiar Vivekanada Udyan

Renovation work in progress at Kowdiar Vivekanada Udyan| BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kowdiar park, one of the prime parks located in the heart of the city, has been shut down due to renovation works conducted by the city corporation. The park will be reopened to the public on September 6. Corporation officials shut down the park on Tuesday which is frequented by children and elders so that renovation can be completed without any hindrance.

Town planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said: “With just a few weeks left for Onam, we plan to finish work soon and open the park to the public. On Monday, along with the engineering wing, we visited the park and reviewed the progress of the work.” Post-renovation, Kowdiar park will get a major facelift with beautiful landscaping. A three-layered fountain carved on stone brought from Rajasthan will be installed, thereby enhancing the beauty of the park. Lighting arrangements will also be done in the park.

The park has been a favourite hangout place but was in ruins after the owner, HLL Life Care, abandoned it. The city corporation took over the park recently and then launched the renovation work using funds. Nearly Rs 62 lakh has been spent for the beautification of the park. “There is also a plan to beautify the children’s park in the area which will have facilities such as an open gym,” said Rajan.

Although there are a few seats in the park, the Town Planning Committee is planning to extend the seating arrangement in front of the palace. There is also a plan to raise the wall surrounding the park to ensure security. An open air space will be constructed in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda with a capacity to accommodate 200 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Town planning Kowdiar park HLL Life Care Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Kowdiar park facelift
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp