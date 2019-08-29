Traffic wardens man Thiruvananthapuram roads despite low wage and harsh conditions

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasikala T, a traffic warden in the city corporation limit, was sweating profusely when she was interrupted during work to talk for a few minutes. Her mind was elsewhere while talking.

She kept observing vehicles passing by and reproached two-wheeler users who were parking in the space allotted for cars. She works six hours a day under the scorching sun and heavy rain to earn a daily wage of Rs 500 which is lower than the minimum wage set by the state government.

“I love this job. But I find it difficult to meet my basic needs. I must stand for hours and it is rather difficult to find a public washroom. A few shop owners allow us to use their washrooms. However, this luxury is not available at all spots where we are posted across the city,” says Sasikala.

The issue aggravates when the female staff are on their menstrual period. There are over 140 traffic wardens working in the city limits and the majority of them are women. “Though I completed BCom, I was unable to find a job. My contribution was necessary to run a family and so I’ve been working as a traffic warden for the past two-and-a-half years,” she says.

Most traffic wardens here are unhappy with the amount they receive but, with no other option, they continue to work. Some of them are afraid of losing their jobs after a rumour spread that those above 50 will be dismissed from service. “I have been working as a traffic warden for years. We were told that those who haven’t studied till Class X and those above 50 will be asked to leave. I’m the sole employee in my family,” says a 50-year-old traffic warden.

However, Shibu AB, another traffic warden, has no complaints. He says he feels blessed to wear the uniform in spite of the low wage. “I knew the difficulties of the profession before I joined. I failed in my four attempts to enter the police force, thus being a traffic warden was the only way for me to wear a khaki, which is so dear to me,” says Shibu. Meanwhile, Mayor VK Prasanth said that a meeting will be held the next week to discuss the incentives for traffic wardens.