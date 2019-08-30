KTM managing panel reconstituted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society has revamped its managing committee for 2019-21, but retained top functionaries including Baby Mathew Somatheeram as president, Swaminathan S as vice-president and Jose Pradeep as honorary secretary. The appointments were made based on an election held last weekend in the city. Hari Kumar C is the honorary joint secretary and Scaria Jose is the honorary treasurer.

The other members of the 17-strong committee are Bony Paul, Janeesh J, Jobin Joseph, Jose Mathew, Lalith Viswakumar, Mallika Dinesh Kumar, Muhammed Ansari K A, P M Ross Masood, Rakesh O M, Riyaz U C, Shilendran M, Tejus Jose.