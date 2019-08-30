Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lourdes Mount High School in Thiruvananthapuram gear up for mega alumni meet

Batch-mates from 1983 to 2000 will be coming together for the event which is slated to be held on September 8.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Lourdes Mount High School

Lourdes Mount High School in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Lourdes Mount High School is celebrating its journey with a mega alumni meet. Lourdians who passed out over three decades ago will join in the meetup. Batch-mates from 1983 to 2000 will be coming together for the event which is slated to be held on September 8. Although individual batch mates who are part of the alumni group have been reminiscing about their school days, it is the first time that a mega meet up has been planned.

The meet is to extend the love of the alumni towards their teachers and non-teaching staff. “The students of yester-years realise the fact that it is the dedication, goodwill and commitment of the teachers and the care showered by staff including the ayahs that molded them to be better humans of today,” noted the organisers. 

The school management has sent out a request to all the students to attend the meet. “With the absolute dedication of Franciscan Brothers and teaching staff, the first batch students appeared for the ICSE exams and came out in flying colours. 

From then on, the school has been churning out wonderful students who were not just intellectual wizards but have also shown excellent skills in art, sports and literature succeeding in all walks of life,” the organisation said in its statement. 

The event will be held from 8 am to 8 pm. For more details contact 9072052075.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lourdes Mount High School Lourdes Mount High School alumni meet Thiruvananthapuram alumni meet
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp