Lourdes Mount High School in Thiruvananthapuram gear up for mega alumni meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lourdes Mount High School is celebrating its journey with a mega alumni meet. Lourdians who passed out over three decades ago will join in the meetup. Batch-mates from 1983 to 2000 will be coming together for the event which is slated to be held on September 8. Although individual batch mates who are part of the alumni group have been reminiscing about their school days, it is the first time that a mega meet up has been planned.

The meet is to extend the love of the alumni towards their teachers and non-teaching staff. “The students of yester-years realise the fact that it is the dedication, goodwill and commitment of the teachers and the care showered by staff including the ayahs that molded them to be better humans of today,” noted the organisers.

The school management has sent out a request to all the students to attend the meet. “With the absolute dedication of Franciscan Brothers and teaching staff, the first batch students appeared for the ICSE exams and came out in flying colours.

From then on, the school has been churning out wonderful students who were not just intellectual wizards but have also shown excellent skills in art, sports and literature succeeding in all walks of life,” the organisation said in its statement.

The event will be held from 8 am to 8 pm. For more details contact 9072052075.