Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala municipality near Thiruvananthapuram to get a mobile septage treatment plant

With the Rs 40 lakh project has been approved, the unit will ply Varkala roads soon.

Published: 30th August 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

garbage

For representational purposes

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The increasing volume of waste release into water bodies and the opposition to provide land to build waste treatment plants have prompted the Varkala municipality to have a mobile septage treatment unit.

The unit will ply Varkala roads soon. The Rs 40 lakh project has been approved. “We are now looking at all the available models. As of now, we are only planning an on call service system, where the vehicle will go to houses and suck out the waste and treat them on the spot.

We have sought a discussion with Suchitwa mission on the product we are buying,” said Bindhu Haridas, chairperson, Varkala Municipality.“We are planning to use the treated water in our gardens and farms. We will find more purposes for the water as we go forward. This should be a stepping stone in sewage treatment here. As of now, people are diverting the toilet waste to the beach side. With the mobile septage treatment unit we expect this practice to end,” said Bindhu.

The municipality is also planning new projects to manage solid waste. It already has a plastic shredding unit and five more are in the pipeline. Apart from this, a plastic baling unit and a plastic mixer is also among the new projects. 

“Clean Kerala company collects the shredded plastic. With the arrival of a plastic baling unit, we will be able to compress the plastic, including plastic bottles. Rs 14 lakh has been approved for the project. We have also prepared a project for aerobins which will be undertaken by the Palakkad based IRTC company,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varkala municipality Clean Kerala company Varkala mobile septage treatment unit
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp