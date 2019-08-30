When children of Thiruvananthapuram turned film makers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when children were confined to the classroom trying hard to keep up with what is being taught. As many as 65 students from St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom are busy gearing up for the release of their short film ‘Odayil Ninnu’. The film is based on a short story of the same name written by P Kesavadev which is also part of their syllabus.

“It might be the first time that so many students from the same school are contributing to a project like this,” said CC John, the principal. “With this, we aim to educate children to gain a deeper understanding of the story as well as cinema. Right from script to direction, everything is being done by the students themselves,” he added.

A workshop was conducted at the school to find the cast for the short film from Classes VI to IX. As many as 50 children were selected to act while 15 others have been chosen as the crew. The film which recently finished production was shot on school premises and at Pettah railway station on August 23 and 24. ‘Odayal Ninnu’, is a short story in the Malayalam textbook of Class VI syllabus.

According to one of the directors, Rakesh R studying in Class XI, the actors portraying the characters of Pappu and Lakshmi have done a brilliant job. For Christina Vincent studying in Class VIII, directing a short film is a first time experience.

“The coordination between the cast and crew during the shoot days was amazing. Though, it was my first experience, all my friends helped me to do the job well. I would like to direct more short films and would also want to experiment with acting,” said Christina.

While the film is currently in post-production, two teasers have been released recently. The teaser was made by Gokul, a Class VIII student, and was released by former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.