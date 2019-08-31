An evening of writers at Spaces Fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was an evening of celebrated writers at Spaces Fest - 2019 here on Friday. Writers Sarah Joseph and Manu S Pillai were notable presences along with activist Ajitha K.

Sarah Joseph was part of a panel discussion on ‘Lost Spaces and Lost Lives: In the Context of Budhini’.

The talk was regarding the lives and struggles of revolutionary women and the various movements piloted by them. Activist K Ajitha spoke at the session moderated by C S Chandrika. The session witnessed the launch of the memoir ‘Oormayile ee Nalangal’, written by K Ajitha.