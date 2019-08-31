Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dog show in trouble over alleged rule violations

Performing Animals (Registration) Rules mandate registering dogs with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Published: 31st August 2019 06:23 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivandrum Kennel Club, which is hosting its 39th and 40th All India Breed Championship dog show at the police training ground in Thycaud on September 1, is in trouble after activists alleged rule violation from the part of organisers.They objected to the show alleging that it violated provisions under Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Animal Birth Control [Dogs] Rules and The Kerala Municipalities Act.

Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), an apex animal rights agency, has taken up the issue after a dog owner who participated in the previous show allegedly complained of poor organisation that led to a fight among Rottweilers, a ferocious breed of dog. FIAPO registered complaints against organisers of the show with the Corporation, Animal Husbandry Department, police and Local Self-Government Department. Performing Animals (Registration) Rules mandate registering dogs with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The rules said that dog owners can participate in the show by paying the registration fee along and furnishing a certificate from a veterinarian approved by the Veterinary Council of India. The application has to be sent at least four weeks before the show. Assistant Secretary of AWBI Prachi Jain told Express that it was mandatory to get registration and an inquiry would be conducted if there were complaints. 

Permission from the local administration for organising the dog show is also mandatory. “The Corporation is also eligible for a portion of the revenue from ticket sales. But we have not received any intimation from organisers,” said an officer from non-tax revenue section of the Corporation. However, Trivandrum Kennel Club has denied the charges. “We are affiliated to the Kennel Club of India and follow its rules and regulation. There have been no issues so far in conducting dog shows for the past 25 years,” said Satheesh Kumar, secretary, Trivandrum Kennel Club. 

He said he had taken permission from the Corporation after the issue was pointed out by the activists. The show involves 300 breeds from various parts of the country. Judges of the show have come from Thailand and Indonesia. State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera is slated to inaugurate the function. 

According to Satheesh Kumar, the dog squad of the police would perform at the show as the SPC was keen on it. As the issue became controversial, Animal Husbandry Department decided to appoint a veterinarian at the function to ensure the Kennel Club follows the rules under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

