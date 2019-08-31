Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For cancer patients, state mulls introducing mindfulness-based interventions

Though research in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy for depression, anxiety and pain management is there at the international level, India is yet to get familiarised with the same. 

Published: 31st August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Treading a new path in cancer care, the state is mulling the idea of introducing mindfulness-based interventions (MBI) among cancer patients. An evolving concept, studies show that MBI can help relieve particular symptoms and improve the quality of life of people with cancer.  
Meanwhile, oncologists at Regional Cancer Centre and Malabar Cancer Centre said that though MBI is yet to be used for stress reduction and pain management among cancer patients in the state, it could be considered as an alternative medication for the same. As a first step, professionals in cancer care, oncology PG students, nurses and psychologists were provided with training in MBI by Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College’s Radio Therapy Department and Holistic and Psychosomatic Clinic of the Department of Psychiatry. 

“This is for the first time in the country that cancer care professionals were trained in MBI. The workshop was attended by 60 participants. A second-round workshop is to be held soon and after that, it will be used among cancer patients,” said a representative of the Radio Therapy DepartmentMeanwhile, Dr Krishnan of Department of Psychiatry, who is coordinating the programme, said that though the mindfulness concept is an age-old practice, it was in the 1970s that the technique was adopted in medical stream as a means for stress management.

"Thiruvananthapuram GMC has been offering the mindfulness-based programme for the past 15 years. But this is for the first time we are offering a programme for cancer care professionals.

Though there are no research studies to prove its efficacy, MBI had indeed helped to address depression, anxiety, stress and pain management among cancer patients,” said Krishnan. He also added that it was after noting that MBI helped to improve immunity and resilience of cancer patients that it was decided to introduce the concept to cancer care providers. 

Meditation the cure
n  Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which one focuses on being intensely aware of what one is sensing and feeling at the moment, without interpretation or judgement 
n  Practising mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress 
n  Mindfulness exercises help one to direct one’s stress, anxiety and symptoms of depression from the thinking process 

