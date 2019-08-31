Two-day fest to celebrate literature and women writers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day Writers fest will be held on August 31 at Bharat Bhavan. The fest celebrates women writers and their literature. The fest is being organised under the aegies of a collective of women writers ‘Aksharasree’, Women Writers of Kerala and Womeninspiration.

As many as 100 women writers are participating in the workshop. Renowned writer George Onakkoor will inaugurate the event at 11 am. Writer Chandramathi will deliver the keynote address at the event which is to be presided over by professor Leela Mary Koshy. The event will also see the release of a few books. The event will wind up on September 1 in the evening. Shashi Tharoor MP will be the chief guest of the concluding ceremony at 4 pm.