Vegetable prices plummet before Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For those anxious about the rise in vegetable prices this Onam, fret not. Vegetable wholesale dealers and retail sellers across the city say that prices will either remain the same or decrease.

“Vegetable prices have decreased as compared to previous Onam seasons. Last year’s Onam saw a kg of cucumbers sold for Rs 80. Now, it is Rs 10 in the wholesale market,” said C Ravindran, a vegetable merchant at Connemara Market, Palayam.

Usually, the prices of vegetables such as brinjal, bitter gourd, cucumber and drumstick see an increase during Onam. But ahead of Onam this year, the prices of all vegetables except garlic and onion have plummeted. A kilogram of okra which cost Rs 40 last year has come down by Rs 20 and the rate of a kilogram of tomatoes has decreased from Rs 50 to Rs 25.

“Foreseeing the Onam sales in Kerala, farmers in Tamil Nadu increased their production and now we have surplus vegetables,” he said. Last week, a kilogram of ginger cost Rs 300 which plummeted to Rs 120 in the wholesale market this week. “The vegetable prices are on the decline. Regardless, we cannot give up on the profession. I need to sell vegetables to feed my family,” said Usha Kumari, a vegetable seller.

The prices of fruits remain the same while those of flowers have increased slightly. “The price of flowers increased from Rs 60 to Rs 70 as on Thursday. Though it is not a major hike, it will increase further with a few weeks left for Onam,” said Anand A, a flower merchant at Connemara Market.