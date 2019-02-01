Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A cycle rally to Lake Vellayani to spread a green message

Volunteers who are actively involved in cleaning the Vellayani lake will conduct a series of events focusing on the importance of wetlands and the environment on February 2.

Published: 01st February 2019

Volunteers cleaning the Lake Vellayani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Volunteers who are actively involved in cleaning the Vellayani lake will conduct a series of events focusing on the importance of wetlands and the environment on February 2. A cycle ride will be held as part of the event. More than 300 volunteers will participate.

The condition of Lake Vellayani will also be discussed. “The lake is in a pathetic condition. A large portion of lake is covered with water hyacinth. The recent rains from last week has increased the number of weeds,” said Aravind, volunteer and one of the members of Indus Cycle Academy.

Every Saturday the volunteers who have been cleaning the lake have pulled out trucks of water hyacinth. The promo ride will begin  at 7.30 am from CET and will pass through Chavadimukku, Sreekariyam, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, St Mary's HSS, Pattom, PMG, Statue, East Fort, Thiruvallam, Vandithadam, Koliyur and Vavamoola.

“The cycle rally will be led by 45 cyclists who will ride to Lake Vellayani. After reaching the spot, we will give awareness to the people staying near the lake. As a part of the lake is choked by water hyacinth, it is unfit for drinking. We will be cleaning the lake on all Saturdays.” Students from College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, members of Indus Cycling Academy (ICE) and other volunteers will take a cycle rally from CET to Kakamoola on the banks of the Lake. 

