Diphtheria alert in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala health department steps up measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of confirmed reports of diphtheria in a 21-year-old girl from Maayam village, health authorities have kickstarted a slew of awareness programmes among the public. According to officials, the girl was admitted to the hospital on January 21.

It was confirmed she had diphtheria on January 24.

Though she was immunised for the disease previously, the immunisation only lasts for 10 years. The victim, who has come out of danger, is being treated at the Medical College Hospital.

“There is no need to panic as sufficient measures have already been undertaken to prevent the outbreak of the disease,” said Additional District Medical Officer Dr Neena Rani G.

Meanwhile, awareness has been imparted to 311 girls and staff of the post-matric hostel at Poochedivila were the patient resided.

"No more people with the same symptom has been found,” said Dr Neena Rani.

Hospital authorities have been informed to stack their pharmacies with preventive drugs. While treatment and other measures are being stepped up, doctors are yet to confirm the detection of diphtheria in the young girl.

Spread of disease

The disease is spread through direct physical contact or from breathing in the aerosolized secretions from cough or sneeze of infected individuals.

What is diphtheria: It is an infectious disease caused by Bacterium Corynebacterium Diphtheria which primarily infects the throat and upper airways, and produces a toxin affecting other organs. (Source: WHO) Diphtheria is fatal in 5-10 per cent of cases.

The mortality rate is higher among young children. Treatment involves administering diphtheria antitoxin and antibiotics

Main characteristics

Patients who are diagnosed with diphtheria have a sore throat, low fever and swollen glands in the neck. In severe cases, the toxin may cause myocarditis or peripheral neuropathy. The diphtheria toxin causes a membrane of dead tissue to build up over the throat and tonsils, making breathing and swallowing difficult.