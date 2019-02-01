Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Earthy hues

It’s definitely a different experience appreciating art in an environment which is consistent with the theme of an exhibition.

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s definitely a different experience appreciating art in an environment which is consistent with the theme of an exhibition. This is why you should visit Aluva-based Pachamama Art Café for a painting expo Waklahun, named so after the number 16 in Mayan numeral system. The spacious venue, set on the banks of river Periyar, offers the perfect respite from the chaos of the city to contemplate on the exhibition’s subject—human race’s sacred connection to nature and each other. We speak to the curator of the showcase which opened on the last full moon evening and is set to run for a sidereal month: the time taken by moon to revolve around the earth.

Grounded genes

“Some people are keen on having a green surrounding around their own homes. When this person is an artist, it reflects in their work. So, for this showcase, we’ve chosen painters whose drawings evidently reveal an eco-friendly attitude,” says curator Sreekanth Nettoor, explaining that he perceives compassion as an offshoot of love for nature. This award-winning painter believes that urbanisation is a dangerous factor which is further distancing youngsters from nature, and hence hopes to raise awareness about the importance of staying in touch.

Waklahun features 40 different works of 16 artists, all of whom hail from Kerala. The curator, along with co-ordinator Lakshmi P M, has also been careful to choose artists like Anu Zafaran and Sajeev Kongorpilly who have been active in the art scene. Keeping the hall vibrant, the mediums of the paintings are also varied, ranging from acrylic on canvas to pen work. “Many people are not informed that exhibitions are also a platform for sale, so we want to encourage people to buy the exhibited work,” Sreekanth adds as a footnote.

The exhibition will open till February 16  from 12 to 9 pm.

