Helping in child rescue

The railways are also planning to construct a new child help desk on platform 1 at the Trivandrum Central Railway station with a separate space for males and females.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Woman and Child Help Centre which has been actively functioning at  Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station by Childline, has rescued over 365 children, reported as missing, in the past one year. According to officials, the help desk is actively involved in identifying, rescuing and rehabilitating missing children. 

Rajesh Chandran, the former station director who is presently the senior railway commercial manager, Thiruvananthapuram said access to mobile phones have expedited runaway cases over the years. "Nowadays, children are addicted to mobile phones and end up in unwanted relationships, forcing them to run away from their homes.  Setting up similar child help desks is useful as the number of missing children are on the rise," he said.

The railways are also planning to construct a new child help desk on platform 1 at the Trivandrum Central Railway station with a separate space for males and females. “One child is rescued every day. This is a great effort by Childline. When I saw the statistics, I was alarmed. Child help desks need to be expanded,” said Ajay Kaushik, present station director. 

The centre located at the second platform of Trivandrum Central Railway Station at Thampanoor is one among the four child help desks in the state that has been successful in rescuing missing children. The child help desk includes a coordinator, a councillor, seven team members and volunteers. This was a joint venture of Southern Railway, Trivandrum Divisonal GRP & RPF, Childline and Trivandrum Don Bosco Veedu Society. 

According to officials, among the 365 children who were rescued, 329 were males and 36 were females.  Reshmy Mampilly, one of the coodinators recounts an experience. “We found two children aged 16 and 17 years at platform no: 1. When we questioned them, they confessed they had run away from home because they were in love. We informed their family. Meanwhile, we provided food and arranged shelter for girl child at Snehitha and the Govt. Children’s Home for the male through Child Welfare Council.

We produced them before CW  along with their parents. However, the children were not willing to go with them. A missing complaint was registered at the police station. The boy was taken back with his parents. However, since the girl was not willing to go back to her parents, she was transferred to Mahila Samakya Kendra, Karumam. She is currently pursuing her studies. We provided her with counselling after she went home," said Reshmy. 

