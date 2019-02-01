Kerala Budget: Thiruvananthapuram hits jackpot this year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget which was announced on Thursday has given Thiruvananthapuram enough reason to cheer. Giving additional thrust to green energy, the Finance Minister declared that the capital will be the first city in the country to exclusively operate only e-buses under the Corporation limits by 2020. The transport buses will be converted into e-vehicles in the first phase, as per the government's EV policy. A trial run of electric buses in the Sabarimala route was held successfully recently.

Once the policy is successfully implemented in the state, the government is contemplating to ask the supplier company to begin a manufacturing centre in Kerala. Charging stations will also be established with the assistance of private investors.

Meanwhile, special focus will be given in developing a new township which will include boosting up industrial sectors and also the construction of an outer ring road on Paripally-Vengod-Aruvikkara-Vizhinjam route. Work of developing an allied growth corridor for utilising the potential of the Vizhinjam port will begin this year.

Finance Minister Thomas Issac has also set aside C 230 crore for establishing a Medspark, a joint venture of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), for manufacturing medical equipment. The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) will receive C 73 crore for further development. C 84 crore has been earmarked for Technopark and Technocity. Technopark (Kollam) and Infopark (Kochi, Thrissur and Cherthala) will benefit from the budget.

The government of India has decided to start a Biotech Incubation Centre at Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.A sum of C1 crore has been allotted for a Knowledge City Ecosystem in Technocity and Nano Space Park in Pallipuram.

The Virology Institute which is coming up at Thonnakkal has also received a mention in the state budget. The first building is set to be completed by the end of 2019, while the construction of the second building will begin soon.

IT reforms

The budget has also focused on giving a boost to IT companies. Unlike previous years, several leading corporates are coming forward to invest in Kerala. This is increasing employment opportunities. The main thrust will also be given on developing more Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality projects.

Tourism

An amount of B132 crore has been allocated for developing the facilities of tourist centres. Akkulam Tourist Project will also get a boost. Shangumugham beach, Kovalam, Veli tourist village, Kanakakunnu palace, Aakkulam tourist village and other prime tourist destinations in the city will be upgraded.

Sports

The government has allocated more funds to improve the sports sector where they intend to give sanction for a hostel at St Joseph Higher Secondary School in the city. Anavoor Higher Secondary School Stadium and Nedumangad Sports Stadium will also get more facilities.

Science and Technology

The minister has earmarked B 152 crore for KSCSTE. Of which, B 60 crore is for providing financial assistance to Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden, KFRI and Malabar Botanical Garden.