Thiruvananthapuram

Magistrate makes Kerala cops remove caps and belts for arriving late

AR camp Assistant Commandant J Suresh Kumar said he has received a complaint in this regard from the cops and a detailed report on the issue will be filed to the rural SP P Asok Kumar.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four policemen with the AR camp (rural) were allegedly directed to stand in the dock after removing their caps and belts by a magistrate at Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday after they came late for presenting an accused before the court.

“The policemen were assigned to produce an accused in the court. The magistrate in Court 3 was to take up the case but since he was on leave, the case went to Court 2. The policemen arrived a tad late and hence they were given out an unceremonious treatment,” Suresh said.

SP Asok said the matter will be taken up with the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“Even if the policemen made some mistake, there is a system to take action against them. Instead, if they are forced to remove their caps and belts and then put in the dock alongside the accused of some crimes, it is unacceptable and against the law,” Asok told Express.

