Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Snana: Arya’s soap opera

All the ingredients that are used for making soaps are handpicked by Arya.

Published: 01st February 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arya Jayarajan was studying at IIM Ahmedabad. During this time, she had to go to New Delhi. Due to the harsh weather condition she got dry skin. One of her friends, seeing her state, gifted her a handmade soap.

While working in the IT sector she lacked job satisfaction. So, she decided she would start a business. “I was fascinated by the idea of handmade soaps and began researching on it,” says Arya. “I wanted to know the contents of the soap that healed my dry skin. So, I bought all the required materials from Amazon and began experimenting,” says Arya. Soon, she was able to make a few products for an exhibition at IIM Ahmedabad. And they were sold instantly.

It has been a year since she started her own brand ‘Snana naturals’, which include organic lip balms, lotions, kajals and handmade natural soaps. She says, “When somebody says ‘natural’, it isn’t really that, as most of the products that are available in the market come with all sorts of chemicals. When those chemicals are applied, there are harmful effects on the skin.”

All the ingredients that are used for making soaps are handpicked by Arya. “Created from natural and safe ingredients, Snana products are a healthy substitute for commercially-made bath essentials,” she said. This entrepreneur uses natural ingredients such as turmeric, sugar, wild honey and sweet orange. Arya says, “Soaps are not just meant for washing away the dirt but should give a pleasant feeling to the person using it. I want my customers to not just buy my products but to feel it.” She also has the ‘Anga raga’ collections which includes lip balms made from natural extracts. She also provides cosmetics and hair oils at affordable rates. “Often the cosmetic brands are very expensive making it unaffordable to many.

So, I thought of making affordable cosmetic products so that everyone can enjoy its benefits,” she says.The recipe for making hair oil was actually taken from her uncle who is into Ayurveda and used to make hair oil in his family. Using his hair oil, people’s hair would grow naturally while earlier they had complained of hair loss after using shampoo. Arya will put up a stall of her handmade soaps and cosmetic products at Olam which will be held in the city on February 2-3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp