That time of the month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even in the 21st century, menstruation is considered a taboo in many parts of the world. There is a lack of awareness about hygiene, especially in the villages. Aiming to provide awareness on menstrual hygiene, zone 22 of ‘Prayas’ initiative by the JCI (Junior Chamber International) and NIINE sanitary napkins are organising various awareness programmes across the zone.

There are four zones for ‘Prayas’ across the state. The zone 22 comprises districts in the stretch starting from Vaikom to Thiruvananthapuram. “Women across the country are suffering from poor health and anaemia. They are prone to reproductive issues, cervical cancer due to lack of awareness on menstrual hygiene and short of resources. Thus, we at zone 22 has come up with initiatives to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene,” said zonal ambassador Anupama Sandeep. The awareness programmes of the zone will commence on February 9. Also, awareness programmes focusing on menstrual hygiene will be organised in the zone on the 9th of every month. “Most children in the interior villages of the country are not aware of periods until they get them. Thus, the initiative will primarily be centred on schools in the villages.

The JCI chapter members will identify 2,000 schools in the zone and the same will be considered for the menstrual awareness programme,” said Anupama.Also, 10,000 free sanitary napkins will be distributed to underprivileged women in the zone. For this, the team has also come up with the idea of ‘adopting a girl child’. The scheme will help underprivileged girls receive sanitary napkins for a year. “The individuals or organisations can adopt a girl child by giving Rs 365 and be part of the awareness initiative,” said Anupama.

Awareness rally

On May 28, which is also the International Menstrual Hygiene Day, zone 22 will organise rallies, social awareness programmes and free distribution of sanitary napkins.

On March 8, the International Women’s Day, zone 22 along with other 24 zones in India will organise a rally. “A women-only car and bike ride will be organised on March 8 from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod, as part of the campaign,” said Anup Kumar G, JCI Zone 22 president.