Work of Kazhakoottam elevated highway speeds up

The Kazhakoottam elevated highway, which has sped fast obstacles, is now progressing smoothly.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakoottam elevated highway, which has sped fast obstacles, is now progressing smoothly. The project organised under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme is a key infrastructure project and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 195 crore. According to officials in charge, once completed, it will be the longest highway in the state. 

"The road will spread over 2.72 kilometres starting from CSI Mission Hospital till Technopark phase III. A total of 79 pillars will be erected and the distance between each pillar will be 25-30 metre. The four-lane road will 9.5-metres wide per lane. The project, once completed, will offer a solution to the traffic congestion in Technopark, besides making travel smooth and traffic-free for passengers arriving from Kollam," said an official-in-charge, National Highway Authority. 

 The project had hit a roadblock in 2017 owing to delay in receiving the Letter of Acceptance (LOA). Land acquisition also proved to be a hurdle. However, with bidders Rameshwar Dayal & Sons and Cheriyan Varkey Constructions taking up the work, the work is progressing well. Once a reality, officials informed that around 50,000 Technopark employees can travel easily to work without traffic hassles. 

 Vehicles arriving from Kollam will be directed through the flyover. Those travelling in the city can make use of the road beneath the flyover to avoid traffic congestion. The elevated highway will be a reality in 730 days, said an official in-charge. 

