Devaswom Minister sets 10-day deadline to complete Attukal Pongala preparations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 19 days remaining for Attukal Pongala, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has directed the various stakeholders to complete the preparations within 10 days. He has also given directions to ensure a plastic-free festival this season.

“All the preparations being executed by various departments in view of the festival should be completed within 10 days. The road maintenance works at 31 wards, construction works and sewage cleaning should be completed on a war-footing,” Surendran instructed the officers at a review meeting which was held near the temple on Friday.

The meeting has also decided to appoint ADM V R Vinod as a nodal officer of the festival.

“The registration for the voluntary organisations and NGOs which supply drinking water and food will be made compulsory. A special awareness campaign will be conducted to prevent the use of plastics and to promote the use of steel plates and cups,” Surendran made it clear at the meeting.

Security: 3,500 cops on duty

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed as part of security. Of these, 2,000 personnel will be women and they will be in charge of security in and around the temple.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran said special squads would be deployed to prevent pick-pocketing, thefts and chain-snatching. In addition to CCTV surveillance, drone cameras will also be used. Continuous bike patrolling will be conducted on the pongala day. The bund road from Killippalam to the temple will be made a safe path.

Cleaning works

Mayor V K Prasanth said a total of 2,250 corporation staffs would be part of the cleaning drive which would be held immediately following Pongala.

As many as 60 tipper lorries will be taken for rent for the cleaning purpose. About 80 junior health inspectors, 25 health inspectors, three health supervisors and a health officer will be assigned to monitor the whole event.

Kadakampally Surendran said the bricks used for Pongala would be used for constructing houses this season too. Last year, the bricks were reused for constructing 8 houses, he said.

Biotoilets will be opened at several points. To control noise pollution, special squads will be deployed. The Pollution Control Board will also deploy a squad to check high decibel levels.

KSRTC bus services would be run to various places for the Pongala. More special trains would be operated. After the Pongala, special trains would be operated towards Kollam and Kanyakumari. The Fire and Rescue Services, police and health department squads will be pressed into service.

Temporary hospital facilities would also be arranged.

The Excise Department has taken steps to curb the use of banned substances during the Pongala. V S Sivakumar MLA, V K Prasanth, councillors and officers of various departments participated in the meeting.