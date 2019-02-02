Mothers of endosulfan victims to intensify agitation in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The agitation by the mothers of endosulfan victims demanding various needs will be intensified in the coming days.

The decision has been taken after a discussion with Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja failed to arrive at a consensus on Friday.

According to the members of ‘Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani’ (EPJM), they would stage a march to Cliff House, Chief Minister’s official residence on Sunday.

The protest by 25 mothers and a hunger strike by Dayabai began on January 30 in front of Secretariat.

EPJM president Muneesa Ambalathara said the discussion with the ministers did not yield results as the government was adamant in retaining the existing guidelines which identify the eligible beneficiaries.

“We demanded a revision in guidelines as it was issued in 2013. As per the list of the state government, only 287 people are beneficiaries of the medical and financial assistance. The government is turning a blind eye to the fact that 1,905 people are affected by the pesticide. Many ineligible people managed to enter the list whereas the eligible people were neglected. When we asked them to show the government guidelines, they said the copy of guidelines was at Collectorate,” Muneesa told Express. Social Justice Department secretary Biju Prabhakar, Kasargod District Collector D Sajith Babu were also part of the discussion.

SC order

In January 2017, the Supreme Court had directed Kerala to disburse compensation for the endosulfan victims within three months and take steps to rehabilitate them. The apex court had awarded a compensation of B5 lakh each to the families of those who had died.

Govt to prepare new list

E Chandrasekharan and Shailaja said the government would prepare a new list of endosulfan victims as per the existing guidelines.

“The protesters demanded to include 1,905 people in the list. So we will inspect with the help of medical experts whether there are these many affected people within 90 days. We had conducted medical camps earlier to identify the victims, but many could not turn up due to various reasons. So the government will organise more camps in the coming days to ensure that all victims participated.”