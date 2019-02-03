Greens petition Union Environment Minister to convert Veli, Akkulam as bio-reserves

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the World Wetlands Day, a group of environmentalists have petitioned the Union Minister for Environment Dr Harsh Vardhan to immediately intervene and declare and maintain Veli, Akkulam and Kadinamkulam as bio-reserves.

They opine that these are protected lands and unabated filling of these areas will result in losing Thiruvananthapuram’s green cover.

The Supreme Court division bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice P C Pant had in a landmark judgment on 8 February 2017, ordered that the wetlands mapped by Space Application Centre of ISRO, should be protected and maintained.

The Apex court bench comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Abdul Rasheed and Justice Deepak Gupta had reiterated the order on 4th October 2017 stating that the 2,01,503 wetlands mapped by the Space Application Centre should be maintained.

World Wetlands Day occurs annually on February 2, marking the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2, 1971.

Established to raise awareness about the value of wetlands for humanity and the planet, WWD was celebrated for the first time in 1997 and has grown remarkably since then.

Each year, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and groups of citizens at all levels of the community, have taken advantage of the opportunity to undertake actions aimed at raising public awareness of wetland values and benefits. Some of these benefits include: biologically diverse ecosystems that provide habitat for many species, serve as buffers on the coast against storms and flooding.