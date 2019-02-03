Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Labour Dept’s raid finds 121 shops flouting norms

The officers carried out surprise checks in many textile shops to monitor the implementation of the new amendments to the Kerala Shops and Establishments Act, 1960.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Labour Department on Saturday carried out a raid on the shops and establishments in the state and found widespread irregularities and violation of the provisions of the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1960. The officers carried out surprise checks in many textile shops to monitor the implementation of the new amendments to the Kerala Shops and Establishments Act, 1960.  
The enforcement sleuths were checking whether the workers were provided a safe and dignified working environment in shops, including the ‘right to sit’. Of the 357 shops raided, 121 violations were found by the authorities across the state. Around 237 institutions have ensured seats for the employees. The raids were conducted following the directive of Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan, as part of enforcing the provisions of the Act.

It was found that only one shop had not arranged sitting facilities for the employees, out of the 13 shops raided, in the capital. The shop has been issued a notice by the authorities. Violations reported in other districts are as follows: eight shops in Alappuzha, out of 42 shops raided; five in Thrissur out of 15; 19 in Malappuram out of 38; 37 in Kozhikode out of 56; 23 in Wayanad out of 30; 18 in Kasaragod out of 38 shops raided. 

The officers found no irregularities in the raid carried out in Idukki (10 shops), Kottayam (14 shops), and Palakkad (21 shops) districts. Whereas, of the 21 institutions raided in Kannur, only three shops provided seating facilities for the employees. The raid will continue in the coming days, an officer said. 

