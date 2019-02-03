Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor lashes out at BJP on Makaravilakku issue

Tharoor asked as to why the BJP which has raised the issue in the state assembly is not raising the issue of women entry in Parliament where they have the majority and making the necessary legislation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has said that by questioning the divine purity of Makaravilakku in the state assembly, BJP and O Rajagopal have lost the right to claim as the protectors of faith.

He alleged that the bogey of BJP as the protectors of faith is farce and said, “For the devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the Makarjyothi is a matter of belief and faith. Even though there are several theories regarding it, devotees have faith in its purity. Each year lakhs of devotees throng the hill shrine for its divinity.”

He said that by bringing in an issue of faith in the state assembly, Rajagopal has hurt the sentiments and beliefs of millions of devotees and added that BJP does not have any belief in Lord Ayyappa or in Sabarimala.

Tharoor asked as to why the BJP which has raised the issue in the state assembly is not raising the issue of women entry in Parliament where they have the majority and making the necessary legislation.

