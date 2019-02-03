Six-day-old abandoned boy arrive in Kerala government's hi-tech Ammathottil facility

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after the inauguration of the hi-tech ‘Ammathottil’ (cradle) at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, a little guest arrived in the cradle at the facility here on Saturday.

A six-day-old boy was found abandoned in the cradle at 4.30 am.

Council secretary Deepak SP suggested the baby’s name Abdul Kalam, in memory of the former President of India. Authorities were alerted with a picture, and height and weight of the baby when the baby was kept in the cradle. The baby weighs 2.7 gm and is healthy.

Kalam is the 121st baby received at the council and is the 112th male child.

The hi-tech ‘Ammathottil’, ensuring the care and protection of abandoned babies, was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The facility has sensor doors that open only when human presence is recognised, hi-tech cameras and new voice-overs with additional features narrating the birthrights of children.

According to officers, the camera is placed in such a manner that it will not reveal the identity of the person who abandons the baby in the cradle.

Images from the camera will be used for adding information to the database of the council and will help in determining the weight and gender of the child. The system is developed by the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

There are 14 Ammathottils functioning in 13 districts in the state. The work of Amathottil in Kozhikode district is progressing.