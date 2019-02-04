Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two-month national contemporary art expo gets under way

As many as 56 artists from across the nation are exhibiting their works, including paintings, and sculptures, at the Shanghumugham Art Museum.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 56 artists from across the nation are exhibiting their works, including paintings, and sculptures, at the Shanghumugham Art Museum. The first ever two-month-long national exhibition of contemporary art organised by the City Corporation in association with the Shanghumugham Art Museum was kicked off in the state capital. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the event on Sunday. Mayor V K Prasanth presided over the function.

“Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is becoming a model for other civic bodies to promote such art forms and the art galleries in the state. Art has now become a new way to represent our thoughts to the public, so such a platform arranged by the civic body will be a great opportunity for the public to explore the different art-forms,” said Surendran.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Body’ which is curated by noted art curator and critic Johny M L. The exhibition will explore and present the complexity of the human body from the artist’s point of view. The exhibition will conclude on March 31.

Johny said, “As the subject of this exhibition is the human body, so the main focus will be the problems faced by the body. The exhibition will be an artistic answer to those searching for the meaning of the human body.” This is the fourth exhibition at the Shanghumugham Art Museum.

Beach carnival

The civic body is also planning for a five-day beach carnival at Shanghumughamfrom February 22 to 27. This event aims at revamping the Shanghumugham coast, which got damaged during the sea erosion.

