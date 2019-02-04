Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A voice for climate change

Fifteen proposals from various education institutions in the district were presented at the State Central Library, Palayam on Sunday as part of the Stithi project.

Published: 04th February 2019

Students of Girls HSS at Nedumangad who presented their proposal at the Climate Ambassadors Conclave

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifteen proposals from various education institutions in the district were presented at the State Central Library, Palayam on Sunday as part of the Stithi project. The presentations were made at the Climate Ambassadors Conclave.

The ideas given by Kareema Thasneem and  Nandana A R, from Carmel GHSS, won appreciation. "We came up with an idea of eco-guide maps with unique symbols. The map works similar to that of signboards. The unique symbols will direct you to the waste dumping and resource recovery sites," said Kareema, a student of class XII at Carmel School.

The duo stressed the need for a pollution-free environment. "We do not want to talk on the after-effects of climatic changes as most of us are aware of it. Instead, we want to educate people on the solutions to tackle the climatic issue," said Nandana. "People tend to believe that burning of plastic alone is harmful. They are not aware of the pollution caused by burning of biodegradable waste," she added. As a solution to the same, the duo urged the public to turn biodegradable waste into compost.

"Mass media can be used to give solutions for addressing the climate change issues. Community radios linked to schools and own social media handles can be used to give solutions. People are unaware of 10 per cent discount we get on parcels that are collected in steel containers from the restaurants in the district. Initiatives like this must be encouraged," said Nandana.

Students from Government VHSS Kulathoor addressed the issue of garbage dumping in the sea.
"This is a common occurrence. The government should come up with initiatives to stop dumping of garbage in the sea," said Sudev S S, Government V and  HSS. According to Siva Sankar from Government Vocational HSS, oceanography lessons must be included in the school syllabus.

Four girls from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nedumangad came up with the idea to utilise e-waste. "The amount of e-waste is increasing by the day. For example, we have nearly 20 unused computers in our school. We would like to re-use the e-waste. We have planned to implement an open library. The tyres can be used to facilitate seating arrangements," said Anuja Anathakrishnan, one of the team members.

They have also come up with ideas for energy conservation. "We have suggested a plan to equip the roof of our school with solar panels," said Asna Hussain.In an effort to reduce the usage of plastic bags the students have planned to start a bag swap shop in the school where the unused clothes transform into cloth bags."The ideas presented by the students will be implemented in the respective institutions. The best idea will receive sponsorship," said Bharat Govind, head of Sthithi project.

Sthithi project

It is a programme initiated under the C power 5 (C5 - Change Can Change Climate Change) by Thiruvananthapuram district administration

