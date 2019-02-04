Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open budget seminar tomorrow

The seminar is to highlight the budget presented in the Assembly on January 31, said A Vijayaraghavan, director AKG research centre said.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AKG Research Centre is conducting a seminar on Kerala Budget 2019-20 which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 5 at AKG Hall. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will preside over the function.

The seminar is to highlight the budget presented in the Assembly on January 31, said A Vijayaraghavan, director AKG research centre said.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, state Planning board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, Planning Board members K N Harilal, R Ramkumar, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavur Nagappan will participate in the seminar. The release said the budget is presented at a time when the state has suffered loss worth `31,000 crore after the floods (according to studies by several international agencies) and that its an optimistic budget which has caught the attention of the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AKG Hall Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Budget 2019-20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp