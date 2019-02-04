CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open budget seminar tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AKG Research Centre is conducting a seminar on Kerala Budget 2019-20 which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 5 at AKG Hall. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will preside over the function.

The seminar is to highlight the budget presented in the Assembly on January 31, said A Vijayaraghavan, director AKG research centre said.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, state Planning board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, Planning Board members K N Harilal, R Ramkumar, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavur Nagappan will participate in the seminar. The release said the budget is presented at a time when the state has suffered loss worth `31,000 crore after the floods (according to studies by several international agencies) and that its an optimistic budget which has caught the attention of the world.