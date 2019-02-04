Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation gears up to present participatory budget by February 11

After the declaration of the state budget, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is all set to present the Corporation’s budget 2019-20 by February 11, involving the public participation.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the declaration of the state budget, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is all set to present the Corporation’s budget 2019-20 by February 11, involving the public participation. As the Corporation plans to announce a participatory budget this year, it has arranged various platform to gather people’s opinion. With this, the local body will become the first LSG in Kerala to present a participatory budget, Mayor V K Prasanth told reporters here on Saturday.

The corporation is in the process to create its 2019-20 budget. “As part of its last three budgets, the Corporation was able to complete a number of projects for the overall development of the city.Hence, now the Corporation has decided to involve public opinion in the upcoming budget and has a plan to announce a participatory budget this year,” said Prasanth.

The Corporation has arranged different platforms to collect public opinion regarding the city development which will be taken into consideration while framing the budget. Starting from Sunday, a week’s time has been provided for the citizens to share their suggestion.

These suggestions can be shared through Corporation’s Smart Trivandrum app, ward-level meetings, a suggestion box - which will be set up in front of the Corporation’s each zonal offices and via e-mail (tvmmayor@gmail.com). The Mayor has requested all city residents to share their suggestions.

State budget share for capital

Welcoming the state budget presented by the Finance Minister, the Mayor said the state budget has come out as a major support for the capital city’s sustainable development.  The government has finally included the 10 per cent increase in entertainment tax in the budget proposal, after repeated request made by the local bodies.

“This hike is a boon as it will help us generate revenue under the Corporation’s own fund. The budget proposal in converting the entire KSRTC buses of the city to e-buses and introducing of e-autos will help reduce air pollution,” he said. The fund allocation for renovation of water sources, including Killiyar will be helpful for the Corporation, to carry out the Killiyar City Mission, he said.

The Mayor praised the projects announced for Thiruvananthapuram by the state government. Other announcements for city including the development of Technopark Titanium Limited, CET, Regional Cancer Centre and Paripally-Vizhinjam Outer Ring Road were welcomed by the Corporation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V K Prasanth LSG Smart Trivandrum app Participatory budget Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp