Thiruvananthapuram Corporation gears up to present participatory budget by February 11

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the declaration of the state budget, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is all set to present the Corporation’s budget 2019-20 by February 11, involving the public participation. As the Corporation plans to announce a participatory budget this year, it has arranged various platform to gather people’s opinion. With this, the local body will become the first LSG in Kerala to present a participatory budget, Mayor V K Prasanth told reporters here on Saturday.

The corporation is in the process to create its 2019-20 budget. “As part of its last three budgets, the Corporation was able to complete a number of projects for the overall development of the city.Hence, now the Corporation has decided to involve public opinion in the upcoming budget and has a plan to announce a participatory budget this year,” said Prasanth.

The Corporation has arranged different platforms to collect public opinion regarding the city development which will be taken into consideration while framing the budget. Starting from Sunday, a week’s time has been provided for the citizens to share their suggestion.

These suggestions can be shared through Corporation’s Smart Trivandrum app, ward-level meetings, a suggestion box - which will be set up in front of the Corporation’s each zonal offices and via e-mail (tvmmayor@gmail.com). The Mayor has requested all city residents to share their suggestions.

State budget share for capital

Welcoming the state budget presented by the Finance Minister, the Mayor said the state budget has come out as a major support for the capital city’s sustainable development. The government has finally included the 10 per cent increase in entertainment tax in the budget proposal, after repeated request made by the local bodies.

“This hike is a boon as it will help us generate revenue under the Corporation’s own fund. The budget proposal in converting the entire KSRTC buses of the city to e-buses and introducing of e-autos will help reduce air pollution,” he said. The fund allocation for renovation of water sources, including Killiyar will be helpful for the Corporation, to carry out the Killiyar City Mission, he said.

The Mayor praised the projects announced for Thiruvananthapuram by the state government. Other announcements for city including the development of Technopark Titanium Limited, CET, Regional Cancer Centre and Paripally-Vizhinjam Outer Ring Road were welcomed by the Corporation.