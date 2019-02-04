Nobel laureate Ada Yonath to deliver lecture at University of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel Laureate Ada E Yonath will deliver a lecture at University of Kerala Senate Chamber on Monday at 3 pm. She will also interact with students, teachers and research fellows as part of the event. Yonath who is in the city as part of the Erudite scheme under the aegis of Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). She will be here for three days and will also meet the teachers and students of MG University.

Yonath is an Israeli crystallographer best known for her pioneering work on the structure of the ribosome. She is the current director of the Helen and Milton A. Kimmelman Center for Biomolecular Structure and Assembly of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

In 2009, she received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Thomas A. Steitz for her studies on the structure and function of the ribosome, becoming the first Israeli woman to win the Nobel Prize out of ten Israeli Nobel laureates.

For more details, applicants are requested to contact: 9847237570