A succour for cancer patients in Thiruvananthapuram

The district hospital Nedumangad, launched its first daycare cancer centre on World Cancer Day.

Published: 05th February 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

The dialysis unit at the daycare centre launched by the district hospital Nedumangad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district hospital Nedumangad, launched its first daycare cancer centre on World Cancer Day. According to Dr Ajan M J, hospital superintendent, the facility is intended to benefit cancer patients who need follow-up treatment. "Once the toxicity level of cancer has been controlled, patients who have undergone the first few sessions of chemotherapy can continue the following procedures at the daycare centre. We will also be facilitating a screening test for oral, serology and breast cancer," he said. The hospital plans to introduce a screening test using ultrasound which will help in testing ovarian cancer in the near future.

Along with the cancer centre which also facilitates five patients to receive dialysis treatment at a time, a chemotherapy unit, pain clinic, palliative unit, lymphedema clinic and ostomy clinic will be built.  A total of Rs 20 lakh has been used for the construction of the centre which has been thrown open to the public. "The cancer centre was inaugurated by V K Madhu, district panchayat president on Sunday. We are yet to receive a few more equipments. Non-invasive tests like pap smear to find out cervical cancer among women which are highly curable will also be provided," said Dr Ajan.

The centre, according to him, was started because there are very few places where special and affordable treatment for cancer is available. Inexpensive screening tests and follow-up chemotherapies is also a major highlight. "We are aware many people delay treatment because the cost of treating cancer is expensive," Dr Ajan said. 

The initiative is funded by the district panchayat and state government. Dr N Sunitha, who specialised from Regional Cancer Centre, Ulloor will be in charge of the new cancer care unit along with a group of palliative care nurses. Hospital superintendent said more equipment and new facilities will be added to the daycare cancer centre.

