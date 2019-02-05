Antibiotic resistance is a big issue in modern medicine: Ada E Yonath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Antibiotic resistance is the biggest challenge in modern medicine, Nobel Laureate Ada E Yonath has said. She was delivering a lecture at the University of Kerala Senate Chamber on Monday. The public lecture was organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council under its Erudite - Scholar in Residence programme. The meeting was attended by students, faculty and researchers in the university and neighbouring colleges.

Ada E Yonath will be in the state from February 4 to 6 interacting with academics in the University of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. In her hour-long lecture and interaction with researchers, she explained her work related to Cryo crystallography and its applications in understanding ribosome structures.

She explained the developments in determining the complex high-resolution structures of both ribosome subunits and polypeptide polymerizations and how antibiotics targeting ribosomes. She explained the complexity of ribosomes which makes 5-40 bonds between new amino acids in a second while a chemist needs hours to make a single peptide bond.

She emphasized the present day challenges in modern medicine as the growing antibiotic resistance in the post-antibiotic era. She also pointed out the need for a scientific community in controlling or combating the antibiotic resistance in the future.