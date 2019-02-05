Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Donating hair to show you care about cancer patients

 When 10-year-old Varada Lal donated 12 inches of her tresses on Monday, she seemed a little perturbed at first.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi with the donors at the event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When 10-year-old Varada Lal donated 12 inches of her tresses on Monday, she seemed a little perturbed at first. But she was all smiles as she handed over her contribution, becoming the youngest at the hair donation and awareness camp organised at  Govt College for Women Vazhuthacaud. The gesture was part of the support being offered to cancer patients.

The camp was conducted by Kartavya Charitable Society in association with National Service Scheme of Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud unit with the slogan 'We can, I can'. The collected hair is made into wigs which will be used by cancer patients. Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi also donated 14 inches of her hair at the event. Bhagyalakshmi said she knows many cancer-affected patients personally. "My mother had cancer in her uterus and had to go through the most difficult stage of her life.

Later, I also had an instance of meeting an actress who had cervical cancer and had recently shifted to Trivandrum for her treatment. She was scared to go for chemotherapy. After much discussions, I managed to convince her at last," she said. She said the key for cancer patients to survive longer is for others to come forward and motivate them.

At least 12 inches of hair is required from the donor. At least 30 people donated hair at the camp which included 28 girls and two boys, Sabu L S and Nikhil B who also contributed to the cause. " This is the first time I am donating my hair for cancer patients. I saw a post on Facebook regarding the camp and skipped my class for the cause," said Nikhil B, a Class XII student. 

The volunteers of Kartavya Charitable Society have been actively involved in creating awareness and conducting campaigns for different causes such as anti-drug campaign, planting trees, medical aid for patients among others. Vibhu, a volunteer of Kartavya Charitable Society said poor patients undergoing cancer treatment refuse to step out of their homes once they lose hair during treatment. "Wigs help them overcome the psychological barrier. With the help of the hair donated by these donors, wigs can be made for cancer patients."

The NSS unit of Women's College also displayed exhibits such as paper dustbins and flower vase made from plastic along with posters that focused on creating awareness about cancer and its causes. A blood donation camp was also held parallel to the hair donation camp and awareness camp which also witnessed a good number of donors.

