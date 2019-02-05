Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marine ambulance to launch services before March 2020

Published: 05th February 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To save the lives of fishermen during natural disasters like floods and other coastal accidents, the government will launch ‘marine ambulance’, which is being constructed by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has promised that the marine ambulance will commence its service before March 2020.

Earlier the Kerala government had signed an agreement with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the construction of three marine ambulances for the Fisheries Department. “Our main focus is to make sure that no life is lost in the coastal region due to lack of rescue facilities,” said the minister.  The total cost of three marine ambulances is estimated to be Rs 18.2 crore. 

Sea Patrolling 

In reply to the question raised by K Dasan MLA regarding the strengthening of sea patrolling, the minister said that the Fisheries Department is taking various measures to beef up sea patrols in the state. As of now, nine rescue boats are operating in nine marine districts. The minister said that in order to strengthen sea patrolling, the government has made few amendments as per the requirements in the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation (KMFR) Act. The government has taken steps to initiate rescue operation from marine enforcement, coastal police, coast guard and navy.

