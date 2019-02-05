Mental health centres plagued by staff crunch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to a report submitted by the Committee on Government Assurances, the three government mental health centres in the state are plagued with lack of basic amenities and inadequate staff. In its fifth report tabled in the Assembly the other day, the committee has recommended a slew of measures to improve infrastructure, provide rehabilitation and counselling for patients and relatives and extend mental healthcare to district-level hospitals.

The committee has also recommended the government to take measures to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of mental health centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Inadequate staff

The committee said the centres lack sufficient psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nurses, and security personnel. In its Thiruvananthapuram centre, only one driver is available for eight vehicles. Besides, the committee recommended reporting the vacancies of staff nurses and head nurse. The committee found that the centres were still adopting the staff pattern formulated in 1961.

The report also states a shortage of cooks and sanitary workers at the centres. In Kozhikode, the shortage of attenders has remained a major problem for the past several years.

The committee has recommended filling these vacancies at the earliest.

Rehabilitation activities

In the report the committee has recommended setting up a rehabilitation centre in proximity to the health centres, so that the cured patients who are neglected by their families can be accommodated at the facility. Similarly, the committee has advised the State Mental Health Authority to restart the programme of shifting the cured patients from other states to their native places.

The committee has also recommended conducting awareness campaigns throughout the state to remove the social stigma attached to mental health problems. It recommends the extension of mental healthcare to district/general hospitals and special wards in medical colleges to treat mental health patients requiring treatment for other diseases.

Infrastructure development

The committee has recommended the completion of various construction activities at the centres due to the sheer apathy shown by the authorities. In Thiruvananthapuram, a psychiatry ward to the tune of `4 crore was proposed. However, the committee found the construction of the block has been stopped for a while. The committee proposed an academic block at the Thiruvananthapuram centre to ensure the students get sufficient study materials and a suitable environment.

The existing master plan of the Thiruvananthapuram centre should be revised, the committee members said. The committee also suggested allocating `50 lakh for converting the Kozhikode centre as a Centre of Excellence. The committee recommended building a proper compound wall in its Thrissur centre and to make the hospital building patient-friendly. It also suggested renaming the Thiruvananthapuram mental health centre as ‘Mental Health Institute and Research Centre’.

