A badminton academy for sports lovers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his college days, Mohammed Shibili would travel to the city to play shuttle badminton and other sports as there was no such facility in Nedumangad, his hometown. "During those times, I noticed that there were many sporting talents but lack of proper facilities prevented them from achieving their dreams," says Shibili, the managing director of Logic Fusion Group.

So, he decided to start the Racquets Badminton Academy in Nedumangad. It took nearly two years but today the academy, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, has indoor badminton courts and other specially designed facilities. "In Nedumangad, there is no indoor stadium," says Shibili. "I didn't want the younger generation in our village to face the same situation that sports enthusiasts earlier had faced. This is why I wanted to build a sports culture among the younger generation and came up with the idea of a badminton academy." 

The academy consists of twin courts with a specially designed steel structure and good quality roofing that reduces heat. There is a free-floating resilient sports floor system designed for multi-purpose use. It has an excellent shock absorption which enables one to resist injury, making it user-friendly for players of all ages. The stadium also has an anti-glare LED lighting, which enables players to practice without getting distracted. Dark coloured ceilings and walls have led to an increase in shuttlecock visibility.

To ensure the safety of all individuals, CCTV has been set up in all areas. Fire extinguishers and Fire buckets are in place. Shibili says, "I wanted to give the people of Nedumangad access to facilities of international standards, which is normally available only in cities and metros. With this academy, people can further develop their talents."

At specific areas, you can do exercises like the elliptical cycle, Jumping ropes, Push Up holders and Imported Hex Dumbbells of various weights. A locker facility has been provided for the players. The ambient public gallery can accommodate 500 spectators. There is also a store room for sports materials. The indoor courts open at 4 am and close at 12 midnight.

Shibili says that indoor games should be a way of life and form a part of the culture for today's youth. He says, "My aim is that students of this academy should be able to play and participate in state, national and international level tournaments in future."

