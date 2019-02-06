Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

At 88, the oldest Asian elephant in captivity dies

At 88, Chenkalloor Dakshayani, the oldest living Asian elephant in captivity, died here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 88, Chenkalloor Dakshayani, the oldest living Asian elephant in captivity, died here on Tuesday. The elephant, which received Guinness Book Honour,  was owned by Travancore Devaswom board. In the last several years Dakshayani was at Chenkalloor Mahadeva temple. The old elephant died at the elephant farm at Sathyan Nagar at Pappanamcode following a brief illness. The elephant received the Guinness recognition in 2016 for its age and health condition.   

TDB records say that Dakshayani was donated to the Thiruvarattu Kavu at Attingal by the Travancore royal family when she was five. The royal family bought the calf from the Kodanad elephant camp near Ernakulam. She was shifted to the Chenkalloor around 50 years ago.   The elephant also had the fame of carrying the diety of Shangumugham Devi temple for the procession. The elephant was also honoured with ‘ Gajarajapattam’ and the postal department had issued a post cover with the cover picture of Dakshayani.   

