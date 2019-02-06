Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Big boost to sporting dreams as indoor stadium work inaugurated

A 20-year-old dream is nearly coming true for the sports enthusiasts of Edava in Varkala constituency.  

Published: 06th February 2019

The Racquets Badminton Academy in Nedumangad

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 20-year-old dream is nearly coming true for the sports enthusiasts of Edava in Varkala constituency.  The construction work for the Thomas Sebastian Indoor Stadium Complex was inaugurated by sports and youth affairs minister E P Jayarajan on Tuesday. If everything goes as planned, it will get ready in one-and-a-half years. The stadium, which is being built at a cost of Rs 34.25 crore, has a 2,400-metre playing area, a sevens football ground, of FIFA standards, and a swimming pool, 25 x 12.5 metres.

The masterplan of the Indoor Stadium Complex

At the indoor stadium, there will be facilities for basketball, volleyball, badminton, football and swimming competitions. The District Sports Council president D Mohanan said, "It will benefit the children from the rural areas. Through effective and good coaching and maximum utilisation of facilities, the sports enthusiasts can bring laurels to the state and nation." 

According to Varkala constituency MLA V Joy, about 75 sports clubs will be benefited. Also, it can be used for conducting various competitions. At least one thousand people can be accommodated.Urging on the need for the better utilisation Mohanan said the state spent crores of rupees for the building and development of stadiums but it is not available for the common man.

"The students cannot use the school grounds as the management close the gates after 5 pm. These school grounds are accessible to students only during the physical training hours, which is once or twice in a week," said Mohanan. He urged the government to take measures so that schoolchildren and adults can use the facilities in the district including the police and university stadiums at minimal cost. 

